Bloomington man accused of sexually assaulting minor

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in custody for charges related to predatory criminal sexual assault with a minor.

The Bloomington Police Department accused 21-year-old Brandon Umstattd of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old victim. McLean County issued 10 warrants for the charges against Umstattd.

He is currently being held at the McLean County Jail with a bond set at $1,000,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-434-2534 or 309-828-1111 if wished to remain anonymous.