Bloomington man allegedly strikes a man with a hatchet

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in custody after the Bloomington Police Department say he struck someone with a hatchet Saturday around midnight.

According to a police report, officers arrested Kwame L. Weathers, 48, of Bloomington. The victim, a 29-year-old male, reported to police he was struck in the back by Weathers at a tavern located in the 400 block of N. Main St.

According to police, the man was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his back.

Police say they arrested Weathers in his home without incident and located an ax. While in custody, according to police, Weathers damaged the squad car, and repeatedly kicked the squad car cage. Weathers was transported to the McLean County and is held on a $500,000 bond.

He is charged with aggravated battery/ use of deadly weapons and criminal damage to government property.

