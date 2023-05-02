BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested after a shooting incident near the 400 block of Valley View Circle Monday.

According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, 20-year-old Paul Martin was arrested for aggravated assault, defacing identification marks of firearms, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 11:25 a.m. and found evidence of a shots fired incident. After investigating, officers learned that an unknown person shot at Martin and he returned fire.

Martin was arrested soon after the incident.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington Police at 309-820-8888.