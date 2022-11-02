BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested after shots were fired into the air during an argument between neighbors on Tuesday evening.

According to a release from the Bloomington Police Department, offices responded to a residence in the 300 block of Riley Drive on a report of shot(s) fired. Upon arriving, they learning that Mark Baker had fired a gun into the air after a dispute with neighbors.

Baker was arrested without incident and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and disorderly conduct.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

The circumstances behind the shooting are still pending investigation. Anyone with information should contact BPD’s Dispatch Center at 309-820-8888.