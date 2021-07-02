Bloomington man arrested for aggravated battery after punching Minnesota man Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Minnesota man is dead after being punched in the head Friday evening, police said.

Anthony R. Gillespie, 39, of Bloomington was arrested at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 300 block of E. Wood St. while police were conducting a follow-up on an incident.

Just before that at 12:50 a.m., officers responded to a hotel on Brickyard Drive for a report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, they found a 44-year-old man who was lying on the ground and bleeding from the head.

The victim, James G. Noplos, 44, of Fregus Falls, Minn. was taken to OSF St. Jospeh’s in Bloomington then later transported to OSF St. Francis in Peoria.

Upon arrival, he was in serious and critical condition and remained so for most of the weekend. Wednesday at 4:32 p.m., Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood declared Noplos dead and listed the cause of death as blunt force head trauma.

Gillespie was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and two counts of obstructing justice. Bond was set at $500,000.

The incident is still under investigation

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact BPD Detective Ty Klein at 309-434-2366 or Tklein@cityblm.org.