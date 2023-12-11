BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested for multiple counts related to the alleged sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13.

According to a Bloomington police news release, 34-year-old Anthony Love of Bloomington was arrested for two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault with a victim under the age of 13, and one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault with a victim under the age of 13.

The Bloomington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division started investigating on Wednesday.

A warrant was issued for his arrest the next day, and he was arrested without incident.

According to court records, his arraignment date is expected to be held on Dec. 28. Court records also state he has been released with conditions at this time.