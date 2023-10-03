BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– What started as an armed robbery on Saturday led police to arresting a man who attempted to flee before crashing his car.

A Bloomington police news release said officers were sent to a business near the 2400 block of South Main Street just after 8:30 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.

The suspect, 41-year-old Marcus Folks, allegedly demanded money from the cash register after displaying a gun before he fled his vehicle, according to police.

The car was later seen merging onto the interstate where troopers with the Illinois State Police and deputies with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the car but failed.

The car wound up taking the Carlock exit and lost control before crashing into a field. After fleeing on foot, Folks was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. Folks was arrested for armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated robbery and numerous traffic-related offenses.