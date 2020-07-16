Bloomington man arrested for domestic violence offenses

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police arrested a man Thursday morning after he fled the scene of a domestic violence incident Wednesday evening.

Police arrested 42-year-old Jonathon K. Campbell of Bloomington. Police said he fled the scene at the 300 block of W. Mulberry St. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after causing domestic violence to an adult female victim. Bloomington Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, but the victim was not taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police gathered information about the incident and spent the rest of the evening looking for Campbell. Around 5:45 a.m., they found and arrested Campbell at the 2000 block of Ridge Creek Dr.

Campbell was charged with domestic battery, unlawful restraint, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, and theft after driving a stolen vehicle.

Campbell is being held at the McLean County Jail. No bond information is available at this time.

