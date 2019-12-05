Bloomington man arrested for meth and cocaine delivery, possession

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.– During the execution of a search warrant, a man was arrested for multiple delivery/possession of controlled substance-related charges.

Bloomington Police Department officers, SWAT and the Street Crimes United executed the search in the 500 block of W. Grove St. Keith M. Quinn, 29, was arrested for three McLean County warrants stemming from an aggravated battery and mob action incident that occurred in September.

During the search, 162 grams of methamphetamine and 11 grams of cocaine were seized.

Quinn was transported to the McLean County Jail.