BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police arrested a man Thursday who had a ghost gun in his possession.

Xavier Moreau, 19, of Bloomington was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and an ineligible FOID. He was tied to an investigation near North Roosevelt Avenue and Walnut Street on May 30.

Officers made contact with Moreau and learned he had a firearm in his possession. After they retrieved the firearm, officers examined the gun and found it resembled a “Glock” pistol, but it had no identifying features as well as no serial number.

Moreau’s bond has been set at $100,000.