BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested in connection to a shooting incident on Sunday.

According to a Bloomington police press release, the shooting occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. near Main and Kelsey Streets.

Officers later found evidence that a shooting occurred on the scene. Officers identified Noral Johnson as a suspect and arrested him without incident for reckless use of a firearm.

The circumstances behind this incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Bloomington Police Detective Downing at (309) 434-2587 or at jdowning@cityblm.org. Or contact Bloomington Police Department Detective Jones at (309) 434-2548 or pjones@cityblm.org.