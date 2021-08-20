Bloomington man arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after Bloomington police said he sexually assaulted a minor.

The suspect, 37-year-old John A. Gillin, had nine McLean County warrants related to the criminal sexual assault of a juvenile.

Members of Bloomington Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force made the arrest at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. The arrest warrant for Gillin came from a long-term investigation following a complaint filed in 2019.

He is being held at the McLean County Jail, and bond on the warrants was set at $1 million.