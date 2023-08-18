BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington police have arrested a man for a shooting earlier in the month.

A Bloomington police news release confirms that police originally responded to a shooting near the 500 block of West Grove Street on Aug. 7.

Police found a gunshot victim and resorted to a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. An investigation was opened and led to arrest warrants being issued for Stanley Scott on Aug. 17.

Scott was taken into custody without incident a day later around 2:45 p.m. near the 100 block of Northfield Drive in Normal.

Scott had two warrants, the first one was $750,000 for armed robbery with the discharge of a firearm, armed robbery with the discharge of a firearm causing harm, aggravated battery by the discharge of a firearm causing harm, aggravated battery by the discharging of a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, obstruction of justice by the destruction of evidence.

His second warrant was $500,000 for the manufacture and delivery of 1-15 grams of cocaine and two counts of manufacture and delivery of a Schedule III narcotic.

The investigation was aided by the BPD Street Crimes Unit, SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, K9 Unit, and The Illinois State Police Task Force Six.