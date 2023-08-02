BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A report of shots fired back in July led to a Bloomington man being arrested Tuesday.

A Bloomington police news release confirms officers were originally dispatched to the 700 block of Fairmont Drive on July 22 a little before 1 p.m. for shots fired.

A vehicle and a nearby home were damaged by the gunfire but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

An investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 19-year-old Kadin Edwards.

On Tuesday, Bloomington police stopped a vehicle that was being driven by Edwards near the 900 block of N. Hershey Road.

Edwards was placed into custody as police searched his vehicle. Inside was a loaded ghost gun and an extended magazine.

He was subsequently charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm without a FOID, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The incident is still pending further investigation.