Bloomington man arrested for weapons, drugs, and traffic offenses

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police arrested a man Wednesday who refused to comply with officers and backed into a squad car.

On Wednesday, June 23, Bloomington police arrested 32-year-old Jose L. Arizmendi after he fled from a traffic stop near the intersection of Greyhound Road and Southgate Drive.

Arizmendi had two active McLean County warrants out at the time of the stop.

After fleeing the scene, Arizmendi allegedly crashed into a resident’s backyard near the 1000 block of S. Wright St.

Officers used a K9 and search warrants to arrest Arizmendi without incident at his residence in the 800 block of E. Wood St. An unlawfully possessed pistol, ammunition, cocaine, and other drugs were seized as a result of the search warrant.

Arizmendi was later charged by the McLean County State’s Attorney with one count of criminal damage to government property, one count of aggravated fleeing/damage greater than $300 worth of property, one count of possession of up to 15 grams of a controlled substance, one count of manufacture/delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis, one count of reckless driving, one count of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID, one count of illegal possession of ammunition, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Arizmendi’s bond is set at $50,000