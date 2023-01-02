NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man has been arrested in relation to a 2016 sexual assault investigation in Normal.

According to a Normal police press release, 25-year-old Jonathan Olivares-Venegas was arrested and charged with criminal sexual assault and home invasion.

The incident occurred in May 2016 near East Vernon and Towanda Avenues. Normal police found evidence of an unidentified offender that was sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.

At the time, This DNA profile did not match any known DNA profiles in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). In March 2022, a DNA profile entered into CODIS matched the profile entered in 2016.

Detectives identified the suspect as Olivares-Venegas, and gained a search warrant to gather his DNA and compare it to the evidence from 2016. The results returned a match.

This case was reviewed by the McLean County States Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Normal Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 309-454-9593.