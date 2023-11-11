BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to McLean County court records, Mohammed A. Salam, 42, of Bloomington, was arrested Thursday after allegedly throwing flammable fuel at his wife and threatening to light set the home on fire with a cigarette lighter.

The report states his wife was able to get away after the fuel got on her shirt, pants, socks, and the wooden floor. She ran to a neighbor’s home and called police.

She told police that Salam, her husband of over 15 years, had become enraged with her because she refused to engage in a verbal argument with him and was angry about her speaking about their marital issues with her sister.

Mrs. Salam said she used her neighbor’s phone to call her 15-year-old daughter, who was still in the home with the four younger children. The children ran over to their mother across the street.

The police responded at approximately 10 p.m. and met with Mr. Salam at the home. He spoke with them and admitted to throwing gasoline on the kitchen floor and threatening to burn the house down if his wife was not truthful with him. He also admitted to having the lighter during the incident.

Furthermore, he told police he did not intend to actually burn the home down, but just wanted his wife’s attention and to have a conversation with her.

The record said police recovered the small bottle of fuel in the entrance hallway. They noted a strong smell of gasoline and saw the gasoline on the kitchen and entrance floors.

The Bloomington Fire Department was called to the home to shut off the furnace to make the residence safe.

Salam had previously admitted to striking his wife with a belt when she refused to speak with him about six months ago, the record stated.

He was arrested on charges of attempted aggravated arson knowing people present, attempted residential arson, and domestic battery/physical contact.

Salam will remain in custody until his first appearance date, which is set for Monday at 1:30 p.m.