BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested on several gun-related charges and resisting arrest Tuesday.

According to a Bloomington police press release, police conducted a traffic stop near Wylie Drive and Valley View Circle at approximately 11:50 p.m. During the stop, officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle and occupants.

While searching the driver, 29-year-old Tylen L. Carpenter, officers felt a firearm in his waistband. Tyler resisted arrest, causing one officer to sustain minor injuries, and was taken into custody.

Carpenter was arrested for:

Unlawful possession of a weapon/ No FOID

Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number

Aggravated resisting with an officer injury

3 counts of resisting/obstructing a peace officer or correction employee.

Unlawful use of a weapon/ Possession of a concealed gun.

Carpenter has been transported to the McLean County Jail. His bond has been set at $5,000.