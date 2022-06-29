BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested on several gun-related charges and resisting arrest Tuesday.
According to a Bloomington police press release, police conducted a traffic stop near Wylie Drive and Valley View Circle at approximately 11:50 p.m. During the stop, officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle and occupants.
While searching the driver, 29-year-old Tylen L. Carpenter, officers felt a firearm in his waistband. Tyler resisted arrest, causing one officer to sustain minor injuries, and was taken into custody.
Carpenter was arrested for:
- Unlawful possession of a weapon/ No FOID
- Possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number
- Aggravated resisting with an officer injury
- 3 counts of resisting/obstructing a peace officer or correction employee.
- Unlawful use of a weapon/ Possession of a concealed gun.
Carpenter has been transported to the McLean County Jail. His bond has been set at $5,000.