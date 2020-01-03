Bloomington man arrested regarding NYE homicide

NORMAL, Ill. — A Bloomington man has been arrested regarding the New Year’s Eve shooting death of a 17-year-old in Normal.

On Friday, the Normal Police Department said 18-year-old Garrett Riley Ahlfield was arrested “for acts related to” 17-year-old Tariq L. Houston’s death on Tuesday, but not for the actual homicide.

Houston, who was from Springfield, was at a large social gathering in the 1700 block of Putnam Ave, police said. A disagreement between two groups escalated, resulting in shots being fired and the victim being struck.

Video evidence from the scene, along with other physical evidence, developed sufficient probable cause to show that a short time after Houston was shot, a second individual, later identified as Ahlfield, walked up to a group surrounding the victim. Ahlfield reportedly pulled a handgun out and shot five rounds into the air, then fled the area on foot.

He was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/person delinquent minor, one count of possession of a firearm without a FOID, five counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

McLean County Coroner Coroner Kathy Yoder said preliminary autopsy findings showed Houston died from a gunshot wound of the abdomen.

The incident was localized to individuals in these groups and not a random act directed toward the public in general, Yoder said.

Ahlfield is currently being held in the McLean County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

The NPD said the investigation remains ongoing.