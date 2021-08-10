Bloomington man arrested with $14,000 of cocaine

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and several drug-related charges Sunday.

According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post, 49-year-old Michael D. Oates was approached by Bloomington Police for an active warrant around 3:44 at a hotel parking lot at 1905 W. Market.

Police arrested Oates for his active warrant. After searching Oats’s vehicle, police located 138 grams of suspected cocaine and over $20,000 cash. According to police, the cocaine has an approximate street value of $14,000.

Oats was arrested for his McLean County failure to appear warrant, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 100 to 400 grams, and driving with a revoked license.

Oats has been transported to the McLean County jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Strebing at 309-434-2497.