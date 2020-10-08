Bloomington man behind bars after leaving man in critical condition

Local News

by: Gretchen Teske

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 46-year-old man is in critical condition and his attacker in custody after he allegedly punched the victim at a tavern in Bloomington early Thursday morning.

Donald Westerfield, 58, of Bloomington, was arrested for aggravated battery in a public place and disorderly conduct after punching a man in a tavern.

On Oct. 8 at approximately 12:15 a.m., Bloomington Police officers were dispatched to a tavern in the 300 block of N. Morris Street for a cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious, 46-year-old male victim who was bleeding from his head.

First aid was given by officers and the Bloomington Fire Department responded to transport the victim to Carle-BroMenn Emergency Medical Center in Normal. The victim was later life-lighted to Carle Hospital in Champaign/Urbana due to the seriousness of the injuries.
Westerfield was transported to the McLean County Jail. No bond information is available at this time.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News