NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after the vehicle he was in struck a utility pole in Normal overnight.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said 22-year-old Noe R. Mendiola of Bloomington suffered multiple blunt force trauma from the crash. Toxicology testing is pending.

Officers with the Normal Police Department (NPD) were called to the intersection of W. Raab Road and Rockingham Drive just after 12:20 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers saw the vehicle that struck the pole and tended to multiple victims of the crash with help from the Normal Fire Department and other first responders on the scene.

Those victims were taken to local medical facilities for treatment, though their injuries are unknown.

At this time, the cause of the crash is being investigated by the McLean County Accident Reconstruction Team. The McLean County Coroner’s Office and the NPD are also investigating the crash.

Those with any information that may help Normal police in this investigation are encouraged to contact the NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593.