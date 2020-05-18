Bloomington man dies in motorcycle crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said 47-year-old David L. Peterson crashed on Hamilton Road near State Farm Plaza South around 1:14 p.m. Saturday and the Bloomington Fire Department and Bloomington Police Department responded to the scene.

According to Yoder, Peterson died of blunt injuries due to the motorcycle striking a light pole. The toxicology testing is pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the BPD.