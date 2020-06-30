Closings
Bloomington man faces 60 years in prison for 2017 murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In a McLean County courtroom yesterday, a Bloomington man convicted of first-degree murder is sentenced.

Kyle Brestan was found guilty in December of killing 27-year-old Shannon Hastings in 2017. Officers found her in a Bloomington motel with 105 stab wounds.

According to The Pantagraph, Monday, the court determined that Brestan will face 60 years in prison. In November, he received a 36 years prison sentence. That was for a guilty plea on four counts of possession of child pornography.

Brestan must serve his 60-year sentence after the first one.

