EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man faces charges one day after allegedly trying to solicit sex from what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Instead, Angel Espinoza, 38, got more than he bargained for Wednesday night when he arrived at a gas station in El Paso and instead of a girl, found several members of the El Paso Police Department ready to arrest him, according to documents filed in Woodford County Circuit Court.

Espinoza appeared in court Thursday on charges of grooming, traveling to meet a minor, aggravated fleeing and eluding and other traffic infractions. Bond was set at $50,000 and an Aug. 3 preliminary hearing scheduled.

The incident started when Espinoza messaged the Instagram account of what he thought was a 15-year-old at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Instead, it was the undercover account of a police officer, according to court records.

He struck up a conversation, asking the “girl” what she was doing and what her plans were. He asked for pictures. The conversation continued for a while before he agreed to meet the “girl” at a gas station in El Paso.

When he arrived, he was met by officers and immediately fled, according to court records.

He took off in his Jeep and headed east on U.S. Route 24. Speeds reached 90 mph through the town of Gridley before he got onto Interstate 55 and headed south. He then got off on Market Street in Bloomington before losing control of his vehicle, according to court records.

He tried to flee on foot but was caught by a police dog. Officers found a small handbag with a gun as well as his bank card and employee identification card, according to court records.

At the El Paso police station, he agreed to speak to officers and said he had just bought the pistol from a friend in Bloomington for $300. He also admitted that he had sent the messages to the Instagram account after being shown a printout.

If convicted, Espinoza faces up to five years in prison.