Bloomington man faces sexual assault, abuse charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man is accused of sexually assaulting two children over the past 10 years and is now facing 32 charges.

Police said Mercedes L. Byrd was arrested on Monday and is facing those charges over two cases.

In one case, he is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The other case involves a different child, where he faces 29 more sexual assault charges — 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and 16 counts of criminal sexual assault.

Court documents said both victims were under the age of 13. Byrd is set for arraignment on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.

