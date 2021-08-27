Bloomington man facing multiple charges after shooting at apartment building, vehicle

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man is now behind bars after firing a gun on multiple occasions.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday morning, Bloomington Police officers responded to the 1200 Block of Orchard Road for a 911 hang-up. Upon arrival, they learned a shooting had just occurred.

It was reported that a vehicle was driving north at that location when several shots were fired from inside the vehicle. It appeared the target was a group of people standing in a common area of an apartment complex.

Officers located and collected physical and digital evidence. Later, a man identified as Qwonterian V. Ivy, 23, of Bloomington was seen firing a piston north on Orchard Road, toward the suspect vehicle.

Officers located bullets lodged into three different occupied apartment buildings on the west side of Orchard Road. They were able to seize two pistols in a nearby apartment and later charged Ivy with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

The requested bond for Ivy is $300,000. He is currently being held at the McLean County Jail.

Additional suspect(s) have not been arrested at this time and there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information on the shootings is encouraged to contact Detective Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or at kraisbeck@cityblm.org.