Bloomington man found guilty of murder given until July to review trial transcripts, still representing self

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man found guilty of killing three people in June 2018 has until July 12 to review transcripts related to the case.

In his status hearing Friday, Sydney Mays requested and received trial transcripts and was told he would have until his next hearing on July 12 to review the transcripts.

In February, Mays was found guilty of shooting and killing Nate Pena, Juan Carlos Perez-Macedo, and Corey Jackson during a 2018 shooting at 311 Riley Drive in Bloomington. He also injured a toddler in the process.

May is still representing himself in the trial, but he has the opportunity to hire a new attorney before his next status hearing. Previously, Mays was granted his request for a new lawyer after his former defense counsel, Michael Clancy, withdrew from the case.

While a hard deadline has not been set yet, state prosecutors want to set a sentencing date as soon as possible.

Mays faced seven counts of murder with an intent to kill, three counts of murder with a strong probability to kill, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Mays faces up to life in prison.