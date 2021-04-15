Bloomington man found guilty of murder wants new lawyer, sentencing delayed

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The sentencing of a Bloomington man found guilty of killing three people in June 2018 was put on hold Thursday, April 15.

Sydney Mays was granted his request for a new lawyer after his now former defense counsel, Michael Clancy, withdrew from the case.

In February, Mays was found guilty for killing three people and injuring a toddler in the June 18, 2018 shooting at 311 Riley Drive in Bloomington.

Right now, Mays said he will represent himself while he is seeking the services of a new defense counsel.

Clancy told the Judge Casey Costigan that he can no longer serve as the defense attorney for Mays after the two parties had a “breakdown of communication”, with the two disagreeing on how to proceed on a motion for retrial.

“We had disagreements on what would be presented today for the motion to reconsider/motion for a new trial and basically, judge, it comes down to my client wanting to pursue avenues in his motion that I am not able to pursue as his current counsel,” Clancy said.

Costigan set Mays’ next court date for May 14 when a new sentencing date is likely to be set.

Mays faces up to life in prison for the crimes.