Bloomington man found guilty of triple murders to argue his counsel was ineffective

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man found guilty of killing three people in the summer of 2018 will have 90 days to collect any evidence that he was misrepresented by his former defense attorney.

Sydney Mays was found guilty of killing three people in a Bloomington apartment on Riley Drive in June 2018.

Mays appeared in court Monday and represented himself on the case, preparing for a Krankel Hearing. A Krankel Hearing takes place in front of a judge and allows Mays to argue his former attorney, Michael Clancy, was ineffective.

Clancy withdrew from the case in April after a disagreement with Mays.

Judge Casey Costigan said Monday that Mays has until September to get everything prepared for his case of ineffective counsel.

This argument takes place on Oct. 4 where Costigan said possible sentencing could also occur.