CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB) recently awarded two men, including one from Bloomington, Ill, the 2023 Eagle Award for excellence.

According to an IFB news release, the Eagle Award recognizes organizations or people who demonstrate excellence on programs or issues that are important to the Farm Bureau or agriculture across Illinois and the U.S.

Chris Magnuson of Bloomington was presented the Eagle Award during the IFB’s annual meeting in Chicago that was held from Dec. 2-4.

He received the award for his many years of service to the IFB. He started his career with the Farm Bureau in 1987 as a Sales Manager for AgriVisor and FarmDayta. In 2004, he became the Executive Director of Operations, News and Communications. He also served as assistant to the IFB president.

Magnuson retired in May 2023.

Dean Dittmar was also awarded the 2023 Eagle Award for Excellence for his dedication to agricultural education.