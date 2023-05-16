BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man recently released on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections is back in custody, this time on a slew of child porn charges.

Dennis Covington, 51, was brought to the McLean County Jail on May 15, the same day as he was released on parole after serving roughly half of a six-year term handed down in 2020 in McLean County for violating the sex offender registry.

In the summer of 2021, he was indicted in McLean County on 40 charges of child porn. The nature of those counts wasn’t immediately known. Given his past record, he could face at least 10 years in prison, if not more, on each count if convicted.

Each of the child pornography charges alleges a victim under the age of 13. None appear, from online records, to indicate he was making the images but rather, they allege he possessed them.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 2 to be arraigned on the charges. Until then, his bond is set at $250,000.

This story will be updated.