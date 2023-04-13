BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington resident is being held on $1 million bond Thursday after being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Michelle Blessent, 26, was indicted Wednesday by a McLean County grand jury on five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. Blessent was arrested without incident, according to a Facebook post from the Bloomington Police Department.

Brandt Parsley of the Bloomington Police Department said the incident occurred in 2020.

The circumstances behind this incident are still pending investigation by the Bloomington Police Department. Anyone with information should contact Detective Curt Maas at (309) 434-2534 or cmaas@cityblm.org.

Those wishing to submit an anonymous tip, please contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)-434-2963, or Text to Tip at 847411, or email CIAU@cityblm.org.