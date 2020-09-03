Bloomington Man inducted into the Illinois Army National Guard Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was one of six lieutenant colonels inducted as members of the Guards OCS Hall of Fame Class 2020 during a COVID-19 modified ceremony on Aug. 25 in Springfield Il.

According to the news release from the department of military affairs, Lt. Col. Jason Carter of Bloomington is a graduate from the Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School.

Carter deployed to Germany in 2002 with 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment, and Afghanistan with 2-122 FA in support of Task Force Phoenix from 2008-2009. He has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal and three Meritorious Service Medals. Carter has served for 21 years and is currently the Battalion Commander for 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery in the Field Artillery Branch.

To be considered for induction into the Guards OCS Hall of Fame soldiers must:

Graduate of the Illinois Army National Guard’s 129th Regiment (RTI) OCS program.

Attain the rank of lieutenant colonel while serving on active duty and/or active National Guard or Reserve status.

Be recognized and recommended by the ILARNG OCS Hall of Fame Board, and confirmed by the Commander of the 129th RTI for outstanding service.

Col. Lenny Williams addressed the inductees during the ceremony.

“I urge the newest OCS graduates to savor every single moment you get to be around and lead Soldiers,” Williams said. “Find someone who can be a mentor to you, and as you go up the ranks be a mentor to other Soldiers.”

The other lieutenant colonels inducted into the hall of fame included Jason Celletti, Justin Kramer, David Malenfant, Jessica McPherson, and Timothy Tyler.

