Bloomington man raising money and collecting goods for local troops overseas for the holidays

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local jiu-jitsu coach and personal fitness trainer is giving back to those who serve the country just in time for Christmas.

Jared Gahm, the owner of Legacy Training and Jiu Jitsu, is raising money for local troops serving in the military who are deployed overseas and won’t make it home to their families for Christmas.

Gahm said he personally know the soldiers deployed and used to coach them. Now, he said he enjoys keeping in touch with them and seeing them grow.

He said he started this fundraiser five years ago and it has since grown with the support from the community.

His goal this year is $5,000 to buy items on their wish lists, to wrap, pack and send it to them overseas.

“This whole fundraiser isn’t about me at all, it’s about the guys who aren’t here; it’s about how can the local community help the local troops and I’m just the guy that’s collecting and sending it to these individuals that I have coached,” Gahm said.

Gahm said whoever raises the highest amount of money takes home a plaque.

If someone wishes to donate, he said he accepts cash/checks, digital payments via Venmo or PayPal and donated goods from the wishlist.

He said if interested to contact him on Facebook.