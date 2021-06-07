Bloomington man sentenced for drug-induced homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Bloomington man will spend 20 years in prison after authorities said he distributed heroin which killed a person in November 2018.

Authorities said 36-year-old Jacob R. Schultz of Bloomington was sentenced to serve a 20-year prison sentence on June 3.

Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm also ordered that Schultz remains on supervised release for five years once he is released from prison.

Schultz has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest on June 19, 2019. On Feb. 18, 2021, Schultz pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin resulting in the death of 44-year-old George Darnell of Bloomington on Nov. 8, 2018.

Schultz was also charged with one count of distribution of heroin on Feb. 24, 2019, which also resulted in a heroin overdose, but the individual was successfully resuscitated.

The Bloomington Police Department and McLean County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas F. McMeyer represented the government in the prosecution.