CHICAGO (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on Tuesday for attempting to traffic cocaine in Chicago.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Illinois press release, 34-year-old Tekoa Q. Tinch was convicted by a jury last year for attempting to possess cocaine with the intent to distribute.

In May 2018, Tinch attempted to buy a kilogram of fake cocaine from an undercover officer in a grocery store parking lot in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Illinois press release from 2018, Tinch accepted the kilogram of fake cocaine as a down payment to perform a kidnapping. When Tinch’s car was searched after his arrest, he was found to be in possession of guns, duct tape, and chains.

“For many years, the City of Chicago and other areas in the Northern District of Illinois have been plagued by drug trafficking, along with the violent crime that often accompanies drug trafficking,” Assistant U.S. Attorney John D. Mitchell argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. “While drug trafficking is always a serious crime, the circumstances of defendant’s offense of conviction are particularly serious.”

Tinch was arrested as part of Operation Full Circle, which led to the arrest of more than 50 individuals related to drug sales on Chicago’s Westside.