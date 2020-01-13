Bloomington man sentenced in crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy case

PEORIA, Ill. — A 31-year-old Bloomington man will serve more than 16 years in prison for a 2018 charge.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid sentenced Raymone Stephens for his role in a crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy. U.S. Marshals arrested Stephens in November 2018 after finding more than 300 grams of cocaine, four handguns, a pistol-grip shotgun, and a bulletproof vest. In September 2019, Stephens pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy and to eight different counts of possessing and distributing crack cocaine in the Bloomington-Normal area.

29-year-old Khalil Hood also pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. He’s scheduled to be sentenced January 31. Three other defendants were convicted in McLean County.

Several departments worked together on this investigation, including the Bloomington Police Department, Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the United State’s Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Ghrist represented the government in the federal prosecution.