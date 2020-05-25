Bloomington man shot on city’s south side

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police are searching for the person or people involved in a Sunday morning shooting.
At around 5:40 a.m. police said they were called to the 1900 block of Tracy Drive for reports of a fight inside the building and that shots were fired. According to police, upon arrival, they found a 25-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
Officer said he was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. If the tip leads to an arrest and indictment of suspect(s), a reward of up $1,000 might be granted.
Latest Headlines
- CI Hero: Peoria man volunteers to be a pandemic health worker, brings touch-free aid to those in isolation
- ‘A gift of hope,’ Glasford man saves three lives with organ donation
- COVID-19 cases near 300 in Tri-County area
- LIVE NOW: US faces Memorial Day like no other under virus restrictions
- Six additional cases confirmed in McLean County