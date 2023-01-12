BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 33 months for possessing a Glock “switch”, an aftermarket attachment that converts handguns into fully automatic machine guns.

According to a DOJ press release, 22-year-old Javares Hudson of the 600 block of W. Monroe St., will also have a three-year term of supervised release after release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Evidence presented showed that on Jan. 23, 2022, Hudson went to the hospital to treat a gunshot wound outside a nightclub. Hospital staff treating Hudson noticed he had something plastic in his mouth. After much protest, Hudson spat out a small baggie that qualifies as a “machine gun” under federal law, a “Glock Conversion Device”.

Hudson entered a guilty plea in Sept. 2022 and has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his federal indictment.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Bloomington Police Department; and the Peoria Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald L. Hanna represented the government in the prosecution.

