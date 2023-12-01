BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Bloomington man is in an area hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday.

A Bloomington police news release shows that officers were sent to the 600 block of East Locust Street around 2 p.m. for reports of a man hit by a car. The car allegedly fled the scene.

The driver was found 1.5 miles away from the scene. During an investigation, officers arrested 28-year-old Deonte Andrews for allegedly committing the following crimes:

Aggravated DUI while license is suspended or revoked

Driving under the influence of alcohol

Driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC greater than .08

Driving on a suspended license

Aggravated reckless driving resulting in bodily harm

Leaving the scene of an accident with injury

Resisting obstructing a peace officer

The incident is still being investigated.