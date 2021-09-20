Bloomington man to appear on Jeopardy Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Twin Cities man accomplished his lifelong dream of appearing on a gameshow.

Christopher Stuckey of Bloomington will appear on this Wednesday’s episode of the long-running quiz show, Jeopardy!

Stuckey said he’s been watching game shows since the 1970s and has seen Jeopardy since its inception with the original host, Art Flemming.

The self-described vinyl record collector has been auditioning and testing for the show since the 1990s, but didn’t receive a call back until this year.

Stuckey said he appeared on an episode hosted by actress Mayim Bialik, and said meeting her was an exciting experience.

Stuckey said he could not disclose much about Wednesday’s episode, but said being in Los Angeles with other game show and Jeopardy! fans was a dream come true.

“Just spending the day out there on the set, seeing behind the scenes how all of these things worked; they tape five episodes each day, so I was around for four or five episodes, either participating or watching, and it was fascinating to see,” Stuckey said.

Jeopardy airs locally, only on WMBD at 4:30 p.m.

