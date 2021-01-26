Bloomington man’s trial carries into day 2

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WBMD) — Tuesday marked day two of a trial for a Bloomington man accused of killing three people on Father’s Day weekend in 2018.

Prosecutors argued Sydney Mays shot two friends, a good Samaritan and that the gunfire paralyzed a four-year-old in the process.

During the hearing on Tuesday, witnesses who lived in the apartment building at the time of the shooting described what they remembered hearing and seeing on June 18, 2018.

The state called nearly 10 witnesses who said they heard gunshots and screaming coming from the apartment.

Crime scene photos were also displayed and the detectives who processed the scene described what they saw.

The defense, however, argued that most of the evidence was circumstantial and it cannot specifically be proven that Mays was the man who pulled the trigger.

May’s defense attorney’s also argued the investigators only looked at one car and missed others in the process.

The trial will continue tomorrow. Both parties are hoping to resolve the case this week or early next week.