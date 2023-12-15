BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Another historic Bloomington mansion is stepping back in time to celebrate Christmas.

The David Davis Mansion is celebrating the season by stepping back into the Gilded Age, the time period in which the home was built.

The mansion is beautifully decorated with Christmas trees in each room and holiday decorations and artifacts from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

The Christmas trees had a special twist this year, they each had a pickle ornament hidden on them. Guests were encouraged to see if they could find each of the pickles.

Guests were also able to visit Santa, who was dressed in a vintage outfit, just for the tour. Many of the guests, young and old, took photos and shared a laugh with him.

Vice President of the David Davis Mansion Matt Hany said there is a lot of cultural and educational significance in the Christmas events as well as the mansion itself.

The mansion will be hosting another Christmas tour Saturday from 5-7 p.m.