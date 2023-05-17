BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Workforce Innovation Board (IWIB) will soon welcome its newest appointed member, Bloomington mayor Mboka Mwilambwe.

According to a City of Bloomington press release, Governor Pritzker appointed Mwilambwe for the position.

“As the Mayor of Bloomington, Mboka Mwilambwe works tirelessly to advance the needs of his constituents, overseeing a growing economy and creating an environment where everyone can thrive,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I know he will bring these same values to the Illinois Workforce Innovation as a Board Member, where his leadership will push important work forward. I congratulate him on this appointment and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

The IWIB is responsible for guiding workforce development policies and initiatives throughout the state.

“I am honored and humbled to join this esteemed board and work alongside some of the brightest minds in workforce development,” said Mayor Mwilambwe. “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to create advanced strategies that empower Illinois workers, enhance skills training programs, and drive economic growth in our state.”

Mwilambwe’s confirmation is pending by the Illinois Senate.