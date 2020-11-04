Bloomington Mayor sends letter of concern to Pritzker over COVID-19 mitigations

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner feels his city is being unfairly punished by COVID-19 mitigations in Region 2.

In a letter sent to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday, Renner said Bloomington has done more to slow the spread of the virus than other communities in the state. He said the mitigations were placed on the city, “using limited metrics,” and were, “based on the statistics of some of our neighbors in the region, not our City.”

Renner also praised local restaurants and bars for following guidance from local health departments. He said the city will keep referring complaints to them moving forward.

Previously, Renner and Normal Mayor Chris Koos said they will work together to appeal Pritzker’s restriction on the Twin Cities. So far, Pritzker has rejected that appeal.

Region 2, which also includes Peoria, rolled back to Phase 3 Wednesday after hitting a rolling positivity rate above 8% for three straight days. It has to fall below 6.5% for the same time frame to go back to Phase 4.

WMBD reached out to the governor’s office for a response, but there is none at this time.

