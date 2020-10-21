Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner not seeking re-election

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Mayor Tari Renner announced Wednesday morning he will not run for a third term in Bloomington.

In a press release, the mayor said he looks forward to serving out the remainder of his current term. He did not specify his motivation for not seeking re-election.

“I am proud of the progress we have made in the city during my tenure as Mayor, but after diligent consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election,” Renner said. “This was not an easy decision as there is always so much to be done, but I am confident that new leadership will step forward to continue the progress we have made.”

“Nearly eight years ago I was given the privilege of serving the people of Bloomington as Mayor. I have witnessed historic moments for our community and met countless residents who have inspired me and am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve,” Renner said.

Renner has been mayor since 2013. In his two terms as mayor, he dedicated time and resources to building infrastructure in the city, promoting economic development, revitalizing the downtown area, and putting forth measures to increase transparency in local government.

“Mayor Renner’s tenure is marked by endless passion and boundless energy,” Ward 7 council member Scott Black said. “He never waivers from the things he believes – a rare attribute in politics.”

Ward 1 council member Jaime Mathy said Renner had an “energy and passion for working with minority communities, and his leadership on building and funding our award-winning plan to pay down Bloomington pension debt.”

Municipal elections for the mayoral office and odd-numbered wards will take place on April 6, 2021.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected