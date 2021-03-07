Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner shares advice for current candidates

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In April, people in Bloomington will elect a new mayor for the first time since 2013.

Current Mayor Tari Renner said he’s going to support whoever gets elected and make it a smooth transition.

Renner also said he is proud of the progress Bloomington has made under his watch but said there is still more work to be done.

“It’s far more important than maybe your 3 or 4 bullet point issues when you’re mayor, it’s how you handle the job on a daily, or hourly basis, that’s really critical,” said Renner.

Renner said candidates need to be prepared for anything because being mayor is a full time job.

“Making sure they’ve got energy, enthusiasm, for the challenges that are ahead, because you’re always gonna face something that you would not even have thought that you would have to deal with,” said Renner.

Bloomington residents can vote early for mayor starting Friday, through April 5 at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts.