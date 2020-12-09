Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner tests positive for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON- Tari Renner, the mayor of Bloomington, tells WMBD Tuesday night that he has tested for COVID-19.

Renner says his son tested positive for the virus on Monday. The mayor got tested Monday night and found out his positive results Tuesday evening.

Renner says he had symptoms, including sinus issues and a sore throat for 13 days prior, but did not think they were COVID-19 related.

Renner says he feels fine and is quarantining at home. The mayor is working from home for the time being.