Bloomington mayoral candidates square off in Tuesday debate

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The mayoral race in Bloomington is under way, with 3 candidates squaring off Tuesday evening during a debate hosted by WGLT radio.

Mike Straza, Mboka Mwilambwe, and Jackie Gunderson each discussing their views on issues such as: support for those affected by the pandemic, policies to help promote inclusion, and creating economic growth.

Each candidate had a different response when asked what is the most important issue Bloomington currently faces, Straza said it’s business development.

“Business development is going to help keep taxes at bay, it’s gonna help repair the roads, it’s gonna help bring new people to this community, and help the people that are currently here,” said Straza.

Mwilambwe said the most important issue Bloomington needs to work on, is community relations. He wants to hold more community events, so residents have the chance to get to know and appreciate one another.

“I do think that once people have an opportunity to talk with one another, and spend time with one another, we are no longer strangers. That’s something I very much am passionate about,” said Mwilambwe.

Gunderson arguing the most important issue Bloomington currently faces is housing for underprivileged individuals.

“The housing crisis we have in Bloomington-Normal is only going to worsen, as our most vulnerable neighbors continue to slip further into poverty and struggle to afford not just a place to live, but a stable home that supports their health and well being,” said Gunderson.

The election for mayor of Bloomington takes place April 6th.

Bloomington residents can vote early at the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts, Monday through Friday, 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M, starting March 12th.